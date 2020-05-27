17 COVID-19 patients leave Oyo isolation centers after recovery 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that it has discharged an additional seventeen coronavirus patients after the former patients tested negative consecutively to the novel virus.

It explained that their discharge was effected after a series of tests conducted on them which returned negative and certified them free from the global pestilence.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said the development brings the total numbers of patients successfully treated and reunited with their families and loved ones in the state to seventy-five.

The Governor, through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, also revealed that the state recorded two fatalities to coronavirus complications, bringing the total coronavirus related deaths in the state to six.

According to him, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state stands at two hundred and fifty.

“Seventeen confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to seventy-five.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for six suspected cases came back positive. One case is from iSON Xperiences and one each from Ibadan South West, Ibadan South East, Surulere, Ido, and Egbeda Local Government Areas.

“Sadly, two of the six positive cases confirmed today had already passed away. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 250 and the total number of deaths is six,” he wrote.