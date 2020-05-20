17 COVID-19 patients leave Lagos isolation centres after recovery

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of additional seventeen coronavirus patients, after receiving consecutive negative tests which certified them coronavirus free.

It explained that the newly seventeen discharged patients brings the total recoveries and discharged cases in the state to six hundred and forty-nine patients, adding that the former patients were treated in various isolation centres within the state.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, through its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, said the discharge was effected after several test results of the former patients returned negative twice, adding that those discharged includes six females and 11 males.

The ministry explained that seven of the patients were discharged from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, while six patients were discharged from LUTH Isolation centre and four from Gbagada Isolation Centre.