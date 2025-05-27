16yrs old girl assume office as Gombe children parliament’s speaker

A 16-year-old science student of Ilimi Senior Secondary School, Ramlat Ahmed, has been officially inaugurated as the Speaker of the Gombe State Children’s Parliament.

Ahmed was sworn in alongside 14-year-old Christopher Ngale, who will serve as Deputy Speaker, and 10 other principal officers for the seventh assembly of the youth-focused legislature.

The ceremony, which took place at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development’s Conference Hall, drew the attendance of government dignitaries, legislative experts, and advocates for child rights.

During the inauguration, Principal Legislative Officer at the Gombe State House of Assembly, Aminu Aliyu, encouraged the newly elected young leaders to uphold the rights of their peers.

“You are to see yourselves as ambassadors of other children; you must carry yourselves in a manner that reflects the responsibilities of your offices,” Aliyu advised.

Building on this message, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Modi Shelpidi, highlighted the event’s broader significance, describing it as a turning point in child-focused governance in the state.

He noted that the parliament had been inactive since 2022, making its revival crucial for advancing both children’s rights and wider issues affecting women.

“Since 2022, the state has not had a functioning Children’s Parliament. This assembly will go a long way in advancing not only children’s rights but also broader issues concerning women,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Gabriel Galadima, reassured the assembly of continued legislative support.

He emphasized the importance of mentorship and capacity-building, promising that lawmakers would guide the children in understanding the legislative process.

“We are committed to teaching the children the rudiments of lawmaking. They should feel free to seek guidance from us whenever necessary,” he said, reinforcing the Assembly’s commitment to empowering young lawmakers.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Asma’u Iganus, praised Governor Muhammadu Yahaya for his dedication to children’s welfare.

Iganus described the inauguration as a landmark occasion that empowers young voices in the legislative space.

“The Governor’s assent to the Child Protection Law and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law is a clear demonstration of his passion and fatherly concern for children in the state,” Iganus remarked.

She further urged the young parliamentarians to use their new positions to champion the rights of children, both within Gombe and beyond, and called on stakeholders to foster a safe and supportive environment for every child.