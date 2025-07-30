16yrs old boy kills stepmother in Adamawa

A 16-year-old boy, Ijai Anthony, has been taken into police custody after allegedly killing his stepmother during a violent clash between his father’s wife and his biological mother.

Ijai reportedly struck his stepmother, Rhoda Anthony, on the head with a piece of wood while she was engaged in a physical altercation with his mother, Victoria Anthony.

As gathered, Rhoda collapsed immediately after the blow, which caused severe head trauma and profuse bleeding, ultimately leading to her death.

Although Ijai’s stepmother was rushed to Cottage Hospital in Madagali, she succumbed to her head injuries while receiving treatment.

The Adamawa State Police Command through a statement issued on Wednesday, disclosed that the fatal incident occurred in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

The command revealed that the deceased, aged 55, and her co-wife, aged 36, were involved in a fierce altercation before the teenage boy intervened in defense of his mother.

“During the altercation, the boy struck Rhoda Anthony on the head with a piece of wood, causing her to collapse immediately and bleed profusely,” the police stated in its report.

Following the incident, the command confirmed that Ijai and his mother were placed in protective custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

“This is a tragic case, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the events that led to the killing,” a police spokesperson said.