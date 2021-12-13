16 travelers die during accident in Bauchi

No fewer than sixteen travelers died when an articulated truck and one other commercial Toyota Hummer bus collided in Bauchi State.

As gathered, the accident occurred in Bambal village on Kano-Jama’are Road at 7:00 p.m yesterday with sixteen people losing their lives during the crash.

Confirming the development on Monday, the state’s Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi, said that it took his personnel about seven minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site, while attributing the accident to speed violation.

“Sixteen people are involved in the crash comprising 10 males and six females and all the people onboard lost their lives to the crash.

“The Hummer bus burst into flames after it ran into the truck and no single soul survived the crash. Some people were burnt beyond recognition inside the Hummer bus,” said Abdullahi.

He disclosed that the corpses were deposited in the morgue of Kiyawa General Hospital on Kano-Jama’are- road for identification.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

