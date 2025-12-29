16 people die after fire gut Indonesian caregiver home

A fire incident which happened in a nursing home in Indonesia has led to the death of 16 people and also caused severe injuries on other casualties.

Footage released by a local broadcasting medium shows the fire engulfing the caregiver home after which the bodies of the victims, who were elderly, were taken out of the facility and three others evacuated with severe burns and in need of medical intervention.

The authorities disclosed that 12 persons were brought out of their rooms unscathed and taken to the hospital.

The Fire and Rescue Agency chief in Sulawesi province, Manado, where the mishap happened yesterday, Jimmy Rotinsulu, said, ”There were 16 deaths, three people had burn injuries.

”The victims at the elderly nursing home were most likely resting in their rooms when the fire broke out at about 8:30 in the evening,” Rotinsulu added.

He stated that investigations have begun to unravel what led to the inferno.

The disastrous incident follows a similar tragedy which happened earlier this month, resulting in the death of 22 people.