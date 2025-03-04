16 passengers die in Ogun auto crash

A horrific road accident has claimed the lives of 16 people and left three others injured around Buhari Estate along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway in Ogun State.

The incident occurred after the driver of the ill-fated Mazda bus experienced brake failure and crashed afterwards.

It was learnt that the accident resulted in a fire that detonated a gas cylinder onboard, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the bus had 21 passengers onboard and a filled gas cylinder, which led to the catastrophic blast on Tuesday.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident in a statement released by its spokesperson, Florence Okpe.

According to Okpe, the victims were traveling in a lone bus when the explosion which was triggered by a fire outbreak, occurred, leading to the devastating loss of lives.

“A total of 21 people were involved in the crash. Sixteen victims were burnt beyond recognition, making it impossible to ascertain their genders at the scene, while three others sustained injuries,” Okpe said.

Earlier, the Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and announced that an investigation into the driver’s actions was underway.

Fasakin condemned the decision to carry a filled gas cylinder in a passenger bus, emphasizing that such highly flammable materials should only be transported in specialized vehicles handled by qualified experts.

The sector commander, meanwhile, joined efforts to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow along the busy route.

The FRSC boss urged motorists and passengers to prioritise safety while extending his condolences to the families of the deceased.