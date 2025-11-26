16 passengers die after auto crash in Oyo

At least sixteen passengers have been confirmed dead in Oyo town, while three others sustained varying degrees of injury, after an 18-seater Mazda bus collided with a stationary truck and burst into flames along the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway.

The victims’ bodies were recovered by the state fire service, while three survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers for urgent treatment.

The Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service Agency, Adebayo Akinwande, said in a Wednesday statement that the crash occurred directly in front of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education.

Akinwande explained that preliminary findings showed the Mazda bus veered off its lane and slammed into the rear of a Howo truck, igniting a blaze that engulfed both vehicles and trapped passengers.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we observed an 18-passenger Mazda bus, registration number GWL 687 XB (Kano), had swerved and crashed into a stationary Howo trailer, registration number LSR 340 XW (Lagos), from the rear,” he said.

“The trailer caught fire, and our fire crew quickly initiated rescue operations and extinguished the blaze,” Akinwande added, noting that the impact and resulting fire left little chance for many passengers to escape.

According to Akinwande, emergency workers found the trailer already engulfed in flames before commencing rescue operations.

The Special Adviser blamed the tragedy on excessive speed and the persistent practice of heavy-duty vehicles parking along the expressway, describing it as a growing hazard for motorists and commuters.

He warned that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing and urged transport unions, truck drivers, and road users to adhere strictly to safety regulations to prevent further loss of lives on the corridor.