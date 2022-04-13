16 passengers die, 13 others injure during accident in indonesia

No fewer than 16 passengers have been confirmed dead while 13 others were left with varying degrees of injuries when a truck descending a remote mountain crashed into a cliff in West Papua axis of Indonesia.

The auto crash was said to have been as a result of a brake failure which left the driver struggling to maintain the situation and later lost control of the vehicle which eventually crashed.

Heading down a road in the Arfak mountains to the provincial capital, Manokwari, the truck was said to have carried 28 passengers including the driver when the driver lost control and crashed.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, the deputy head of West Papua’s traffic unit, Andre Manuputty, said that the accident was suspected to have happened as a result of a brake problem which made the driver unable to control the truck before it crashed.

Manuputty said that a child, whose age was yet to be ascertained, was among the deceased and that the 13 other passengers that sustained injuries including those that were in critical condition, were currently receiving treatment at a local hospital in the state.

However, the traffic unit boss disclosed that the road was particularly dangerous due to its steepness and the absence of proper lighting.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who name was not identified said that when search and rescue teams arrived at the scene two hours after they first received reports of the crash, they saw some bodies strewn across the road, thrown out of the truck by the force of the impact.

As gathered, deadly traffic accidents were common in the archipelago nation of 270 million people, where vehicles are often old or poorly maintained, and road rules are routinely ignored.

Earlier on February 13, 2022, many people were killed and dozens more injured after a tour bus carrying factory workers on a beach holiday crashed on Indonesia’s Java island, according to police.

In March 2021, a bus carrying dozens of passengers plunged into a deep ravine in West Java province, killing 29 people.

