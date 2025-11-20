16 Ondo varsity ex-studenta die in Benue accident

A journey meant to usher in a new phase of national service has ended in tragedy, as 16 former students of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo, lost their lives in a fatal road crash in Benue State.

The victims, who had completed their studies at the university, were travelling in an 18-seater bus to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Gombe when the accident occurred.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning along a major highway in Benue State, when the bus allegedly lost control while conveying the ex-students from Ondo to Gombe for their mandatory NYSC programme.

As reported, only two passengers survived the wreckage and are reportedly in critical condition.

The impact of the collision was described as severe, leaving the scene devastated and many families plunged into mourning.

Shock and grief have spread across the university community, particularly as several of the affected graduates had earlier shared their excitement on social media about beginning their NYSC journey before the tragic incident.

Authorities have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the crash, while efforts are underway to notify next of kin. The NYSC management and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have not yet released an official casualty list.