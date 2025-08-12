16 inmates escape from Nasarawa prison after jail break

No fewer than 16 inmates have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, following a jailbreak incident recorded in the state.

As learnt, the daring prisoners launched an attack on staff members on duty, creating a distraction that allowed them to flee the facility after removing obstacles that could hinder their plan.

Five personnel who attempted to contain the chaos suffered injuries, with two requiring urgent medical treatment due to the severity of their wounds.

The Deputy Controller of Corrections and Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar, confirmed the jailbreak while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Abubakar said, “The inmates forcibly compromised the facility’s security by attacking personnel on duty, which enabled sixteen of them to escape custody. Efforts to control the situation resulted in injuries to five staff members, two of whom are currently receiving intensive medical care.”

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, personally visited the facility following the escape while ordering a full-scale investigation to uncover how the breach occurred and vowed that any staff found negligent or complicit would face strict disciplinary action.

“An immediate search operation involving multiple security agencies is underway to recapture the escapees,” Abubakar added. “We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security forces promptly.”

The Nigerian Correctional Service reassured citizens of its ongoing dedication to maintaining public safety and securing all custodial centres nationwide as the investigation continues.