16 EndSARS slain police officers, 82, 763 others get promotion

In recognition of their service to the protection of lives and property in Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, has promoted 16 slain policemen during EndSARS protest and 82, 763 junior officers across the state.

Those promoted include 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants, and 8,431 Constables to Corporal is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

Of the 82,779 promoted officers, 16 got a special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the ENDSARS protests were equally specially promoted.

The promotion was contained in a statement released on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Adamu, while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

He enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen.

The IGP noted that the promotion albeit, posthumously, of the officers who were killed by some ENDSARS protesters is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

Adamu further promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of Government, and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the Police for improved welfare and conditions of service towards better service delivery to the people.