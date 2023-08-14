16 Abuja dead babies, 92 others for mass burial

The Federal Government through the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, has given parents and relatives of the 108 unclaimed corpses including 16 babies, two weeks to collect their bodies for proper burial or they would be given mass burial.

It said that after August 31st, any of the unidentified corpses would be considered unclaimed and included among those that would be mass buried immediately.

Decision to give the unclaimed bodies mass burial was part of the strategies considered by the government to decongest its morgue located within the hospital in Abuja.

In a public notice by the hospital management, the abandoned or unknown corpses were said to have been brought into the morgue mostly by security agents, including police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials from accident scenes along the road..

It listed that four babies named Ayomide, Olaniyi, Gbenga Bidemi and Joshua were brought into the morgue on November 9, 2021 while babies named Kamibili, Chentiwu, Augustine and one other unknown baby were brought in by June 22 and 26, 2023 respectively.

The hospital added that a set of triplets that were brought in on June 11, 2023, were yet to be claimed as well, noting that all of them will be buried together if they are not claimed within two week from now.

“The Management of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, wishes to notify the general public and depositors of abandoned or unknown corpses that in her efforts to decongest the morgue, shall evacuate the abandoned corpses if there is no claim of the bodies after 2 weeks of this publication,” it read.

The 92 others to be mass-buried are Haruna Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Sugar Joy, Abdullahi Mohammed and Paul Ishaku while others are unknown.

