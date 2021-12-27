1,547 Nigerians test COVID-19 positive within 24-hours

No fewer than 1,547 Nigerians tested positive to coronavirus infections within the last twenty-four hours across the country.

As stated, the new recorded infections brings the country’s total to 237,561 since the outbreak of the virus on February 27, 2020.

Out of all the 237,561 recorded infections in the country, the deadly respiratory disease has also taken 3,022 lives in Nigeria so far.

Nigeria has also treated and discharged 212,550 of those infected. 193 of them were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

Confirming the development through a statement on its website on Monday, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that the Sunday’s infections were recorded in nine states and the FCT.

FCT took over the lead from Lagos State on Sunday as it recorded 806 infections compared to 401 recorded by the latter.

Borno had 166 infections, Oyo State had 78 infections, Ogun State had 47, and Osun State had 30, while Ekiti State and Katsina State had seven infections each.

Kano State had four new infections, while Jigawa had one. Nigeria has also taken 3,751,696 samples since the outbreak of the virus.

