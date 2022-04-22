150,000 local cooks to undergo advance school feeding training

As part of its commitment towards ensuring schoolchildren were well catered for, the Federal Government has disclosed plans to train 150, 000 local cooks across the country, in order to meet required school feeding standards.

The apex government stated that the training would be imperative to ensure that the cooks obtain advanced cooking techniques as well as training to change their behaviour and physical appearance, in a bid to meet the school feeding prefered standard.

It stated that the cooking exercise would focus on food safety, ensuring a hygienic working environment, food procurement and standardisation as well as financial literacy.

Speaking during the Orientation Programme of Facilitators for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Abuja, on Friday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, explained that the initiative would concentrate on the institutionalisation and the full implementation of the national home school feeding programme.

She said: “We started this programme in 2016 and we are feeding nearly 10 million children nationwide in all the states of the federation. This feeding process includes first, empowering women within the communities where the schools are located to cook the food for the children. This is a nationwide strategy, we are going to train cook in the country and we have 100 to 150, 000 of them, ”

According to her, the training is for cooks and it is to educate and empower them so that they can cook properly for schoolchildren.

