15,000 graduates, others apply for Oyo traffic management jobs

No fewer than 15, 000 graduates which comprise of holders of National Diploma/National Certificate of Education and Secondary School Certificate holders have applied for the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency, (OYRTMA) job vacancies.

The call for application was necessitated as part of the responsibility of OYRTMA to work on traffic control within the state and also help to reduce traffic congestion and rescue operations, more hands were needed to ensure that the agency achieve their stated objectives.

The applicants were said to have applied through the state government online platform of the traffic control agency and would go through series of screening to filter qualified candidates to be employed.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday as regards the recruitment process in the agency, the Chairman of the agency, Akin Fagbemi,stated that the application process through an online portal of the state government was opened on January 14 and closed on January 28 to arrive at the disclosed record of applicants.

Fagbemi, disclosed that only 2,000 applicants were able to complete the physical aspect of the application process, such as submission of the acknowledgment page of the application forms which was a requirement they had to do.

He confirmed that those who applied comprised of graduates, holders of National Diploma/National Certificate of Education and Secondary School Certificate holders.

He further commended all the applicants that were able to apply, saying that phase two of the recruitment process would commence soon on a date that would be communicated to them, urging that the applicants should not forget that the agency, which is a para-military agency, required some certain parameters and fitness, that they must go through.

Fagbemi, while answering question on the numbers of officers to be recruited, stated that the agency could not verify how many officers that would be recruited because their applications were still undergoing review.

“The numbers we intend to recruit cannot be verified now as all the applications will be reviewed.The recruitment process will determine the numbers to be recruited.” he said.

He, however, hinted that 20 per cent of the new recruits would be graduates, 30 per cent OND/NCE while 50 per cent would be School certificate holders.

The OYRTMA chairman, commended the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, for being magnanimous to the agency, adding that his support had over the years helped them to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

“Having seen the need through the demands of the people for more manpower and more hands for the agency to fulfil its mandate, the state government is making serious effort to reduce traffic congestion in the state,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

