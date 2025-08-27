150 families abandon homes after bandits attack in Sokoto

More than 150 families have been forced to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in nearby villages and bushes, fearing for their safety following a bandit raid that has left several communities in Sokoto State in ruins.

In the aftermath of the attack by armed men who have been terrorising residents of vulnerable communities, households comprising men, women, and children fled with little more than the clothes on their backs, abandoning their homes and livelihoods to escape the violence that has overtaken their land.

An eyewitness described the assault as a night of horror, recounting how the attackers, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed communities, killing residents and abducting several others.

The source also noted that many displaced persons are now stranded in the open, including on farmlands, without food, shelter, or protection.

The incident occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where several villages under Rara Ward, among them Madawa, Cirib Dikko, Cirib Sabon Gari, Qaurare, Tafara, and Tukuyum, were placed under siege.

Security analyst Bakatsine first raised the alarm about the attack through a social media alert, which was later confirmed by a resident of one of the affected villages who spoke to The Guild on condition of anonymity.

“People ran for their lives without carrying anything. Children are sleeping outside, and our women have no protection. We need the government to come to our aid quickly,” the villager said.

The Guild gathered that the attack adds to the growing wave of violent raids across northern Nigeria, where bandit groups continue to terrorise rural communities through killings, abductions, and mass displacement.

Local residents are now appealing to both the Sokoto State Government and federal authorities to provide relief materials and strengthen security in the affected areas.