15 villagers die during DR Congo violence

No fewer than 15 people have died in separate attacks by armed groups in DR Congo’s troubled northeastern province of Ituri, worsening the crisis in the region.

As stated, the militia group called CODECO ransacked the village of Mabanga in Djugu territory and killed the locals during the attack yesterday, according to local sources and monitors.

Confirming the development on Monday, a representative of local grassroots groups, Ngandjole Assani, said that the attackers of Mabanga village in Djugu territory, “killed six people, including four women. There were no (Congolese army) troops around.”

Also, in Irumu territory farther south, a local chief and a traditional leader in the Babao-Bokoe area, Jonas Lemi Zorabo, alleged that members of CODECO and a group called the Patriotic and Integrationist Force of the Congo (FPIC) attacked the village of Kokonyangi yesterday. “Eleven bodies were found and 10 other civilians were injured,” Zorabo said.

A US-headquartered monitoring group, the Kivu Security Tracker, said nine people died in Kokonyangi. The armed forces in Ituri confirmed the attacks but did not provide further details.

CODECO — the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) — claims to defend the Lendu ethnic group, which has a long history of blood feuds with the Hema community.

Fighting between the two communities flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO. Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province have been under a “state of siege” since May — a measure aimed at speeding the response to armed groups by replacing senior civilian officers with officers from the security forces.

More than 120 armed groups roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them the legacy of full-scale wars that flared in the 1990s.

