Report on Interest
under logo

Man confirmed as coronavirus positive person is not our…

The Guild

Lagos Deputy Gov., Guild Publisher mourn late Hamzat,…

The Guild

Kano Govt. approves N245m for mass wedding, okays Child…

The Guild
MetroNews

15 roadside traders die, others injure during accident in Imo

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

No fewer than 15 roadside traders were reported to have been crushed to death and scores of others injured after a truck experienced brake failure and ran over the victims in Imo State.

As gathered, the traders, who were said to have taken the advantage of Nkwommiri market to display their wares on the Anara-Orlu expressway in Nwangele Local Government Area were crushed by the truck conveying gravel on the road.

The truck, eyewitnesses narrated, skied off the road on Saturday and crushed the traders that stood beside their wares to attract commuters and other propective buyers to their stand.

It was further learnt that the victims were mostly women and that they were crushed into the nearby river while some were reported to have been trapped under the truck.

The Guild gathered that Policemen and villagers were battling to rescue those trapped under the truck and the other hit by the truck.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 2806 posts 27 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: