15 policemen, four residents die in Pakistan militant attacks

At least 15 policemen and four residents have died following a two-day attack by militants in Pakistan just days after a clash between the country’s forces against Afghanistan’s.

The Pakistan police stated that aside from the dead casualties, two of its officers have been missing in the terrorist’s attack as both forces resumed hostilities which led to other victims injured and properties damaged.

The incident which happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was linked to a militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban, TTP, which has stepped

up assaults since Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Since then, 26 militants were killed in four seperate counter operations in the region. Violence has surged in neighbouring Balochistan in recent months with security forces frequently targeted in roadside bombings, ambushes and raids, straining already tense relations between the countries.