15 people die during boat mishap in Katsina

No fewer than 15 people have been confirmed dead after they drown during a boat mishap in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The 15 passengers were said to have boarded a local boat and were crossing the river when the tide increased and the boat capsized I’m the council

The bodies of the victims that drown after the boat capsized have been recovered and we’re laid to rest on Thursday in the state.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred yesterday at about 11 pm and were buried at about 7:30 am next day at Tsabu town in Mai’adua LGA of the state.

Among those that attended the funeral for the victims was the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, and joined others to pray for the boat mishap victims

Aside from attending the service, the commissioner further compensated the families of the deceased passengers of the ill-fated boat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

