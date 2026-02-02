15 passengers die in Katsina auto crash

At least 15 passengers have been confirmed dead following a horrific head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina State.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred when two commercial Volkswagen Golf buses travelling in opposite directions collided head-on on the busy highway.

The eyewitnesses added that several occupants were trapped inside the vehicles as a fire broke out and spread rapidly, worsening the casualty figure.

Further details revealed that one of the vehicles was conveying women travelling to a wedding ceremony, while the other was transporting passengers on an inter-state journey.

As a result of the inferno, three passengers were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, while others died from multiple injuries sustained during the collision.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, one eyewitness said emergency responders and local residents struggled to rescue victims before the fire completely engulfed the vehicles.

“The impact was so severe that the vehicles immediately caught fire, leaving little chance for many passengers to escape,” the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, the identities of the deceased passengers and the drivers involved had not been confirmed.

In addition, the registration numbers of the affected vehicles remain unknown, as the fire destroyed the vehicles while investigations continue.