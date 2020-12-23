15 passengers die, 58 others injure during road accidents in Niger, Kaduna

No fewer than 15 passengers have been confirmed to have died and 58 others suffering varying degrees of injuries during road crashes in Niger and Kaduna States.

Of the 15 casualties recorded on Wednesday, 12 were confirmed to have died in Kaduna state while three passengers perished in a road crash on Gwachipe Bridge, Lambatta in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Also, in Niger state, 33 passengers sustained different injuries as against the 25 others in a road accident that occurred along Kaduna- Abuja highway.

In Kaduna, the crash was reported to have involved a trailer and was said to have been caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control.

During a visit to the scene of the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the trailer veered off the road pavement and overturned due to over speeding.

Aruwan disclosed that the 25 injured victims were receiving treatment in the hospital, noting that some livestock also perished in the accident.

The commissioner also led extensive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to enforce compliance with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic.

He, however, warned motorists to be mindful of the inherent danger involved in driving against traffic and the need for them to maintain their lane.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed sadness over the report of the fatal accident, commiserating with the families of the deceased while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

The governor appealed asked motorists to avoid overspeeding, overloading, reckless driving, and driving against the flow of traffic which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago.

In Niger, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa, who confirmed the accident to newsmen, said the lone accident involved a trailer carrying 36 passengers onboard plus the driver who was travelling from Kano to Lagos via Niger.

According to Dagwa, preliminary investigation showed that the driver was at a high speed, which led to the loss of control and then the crash.

The Sector Commander explained that 25 male adults, seven female adults, two male children, and two female children were involved in the accident.

According to him, the injured have been taken to the Federal Medical Center in Gawu Babangida while the corpses were taken to Sabon Wuse Mortuary.