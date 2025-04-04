27.5 C
15 passengers die, 10 injure in Kano road accident

By Awoniyi Ademide

A tragic road accident in Chiromawa Village in Garun Mallam Local Government Area of Kano State, has left 15 passengers dead and 10 others suffering varying degrees of injuries after the auto crash.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. when a white Toyota Liteace bus, with 25 passengers aboard, collided with a blue Daf trailer that had been parked by the roadside.

They added that the driver’s non-adherence to safety measures through reckless driving and overspeeding, resulted in the fatal accident yesterday.

The driver of the bus, identified by the number plate NSR 188 KP, lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the rear of the stationary trailer with number plate KMC 158 XW.

Emergency responders transported the injured to Kura General Hospital, where it was confirmed that the bus driver and 14 passengers had died, while the remaining 10 passengers are currently receiving medical care.

