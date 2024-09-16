15 Mawlid attendees die during Kaduna auto crash

No fewer than 15 young Muslims have perished during a road accident that occurred in Saminaka Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The young Muslims were said to be traveling to cerebrate Eld El Mawlid, a Muslim festival to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), where the accident occurred.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, Corps Commander Kabiru Nadabo, who confirmed the accident on Monday, added that the tragedy occurred yesterday at about 1 pm.

He said the driver of the J5 bus carrying the children lost control due to over speeding and then colluded with an oncoming articulated vehicle which resulted in the crash.

Nadabo explained that 15 children out of the 63 on board the J5 bus died instantly, while 48 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Sector Commander further disclosed that the injured victims were conveyed by a team of FRSC, Police and the Kaduna State Traffic Laws Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) officials to the Comprehensive Hospital in Saminaka, while the dead bodies were deposited at Dabo Lere Memorial Hospital also in Saminaka.