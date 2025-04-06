15 kids escape gas explosion in Lagos

No fewer than 15 people including children have suffered different degrees of burns after a gas explosion occurred in Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Aside from the injured people, the fire that emanated from the gas explosion affected a bungalow building consisting of 15 rooms and seven shops on 12, Amosu Street, Ijora Badia axis of the state.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirms the explosion to newsmen through a statement released on Sunday.

Adeseye said that the explosion occurred at about 4:10pm when a gas started leaking from mishandling of products which attracted a nearby flame before resulting to explosion that caused panic within the community.

“The resultant Fire extinguished and remains of the gas cylinders evacuated as danger completely averted and normalcy returns.

“15 persons both adults and children, male and female suffering varying degrees of burnt injuries. A number of the victims have been administered first aids along others that have been taken to the hospital. It is however pertinent to state that none of the cases are life threatening.

“In Attendance: Sari Iganmu Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service. Complimented by LASEMA, LNSC and LASAMBUS”.