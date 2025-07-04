15 Kaduna schoolchildren battle for life after diarrhea outbreak

No fewer than fifteen students from a Government Girls Senior and Junior Secondary School in Kaduna State have been hospitalized following a diarrhoea outbreak that reportedly spread among several students within the institution.

The disease outbreak, as reported, has affected a total of 81 students, with the majority of the infected students being between the ages of 16 and 17.

The Ministry of Health in Kaduna State, where the school is located, confirmed the incident following an investigation by its Rapid Response Team, led by State Epidemiologist Jeremiah Diako.

Epidemiologist Diako disclosed that those in more serious condition were quickly transferred to the General Hospital in Kawo, Kaduna metropolis, for medical treatment.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has introduced a set of preventive measures to avert future occurrences.

These measures include improved disease reporting, the introduction of school-based surveillance, better referral protocols, food safety and waste management training, and enhanced local outbreak preparedness.

The Ministry emphasised the urgent need for these interventions to be implemented swiftly to protect students’ health and ensure such an incident does not repeat itself.