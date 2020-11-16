15 die,12 injure during India, Pakistan border clashes

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan over control of borderline was said to have been violated when military personnel from both countries clashed, leaving no fewer than 15 civilians and personnel dead.

As learnt, the clash occurred which occurred along the de facto border between the two nations from the Gurez sector to the Uri sector of the Jammu and Kashmir region and left more than 12 children and soldiers with bullet wounds.

A resident from the north Kashmir’s Uri sector, Mohammad Kamran, told newsmen that heavy shelling had been going on since early morning.

Kamran said: “Many are injured and dead while loud bangs are still been heard within the region. The situation is terrible. We are moving to safer places”.

An Indian army spokesman, Rajesh Kalia, who confirmed the clash during an interview with newsmen, said that the clash between both countries over the weekend.

Kalia said: “Suspicious movement was observed by our soldiers at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops. They fired mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given”.

Another source disclosed to newsmen that four Indian soldiers were killed by the Pakistani military personnel on Monday in the North Kashmiri’s Uri sector along with the Hajipeer and Gurez sectors.

“Six civilians were killed in Kamalkote and Gurez sectors in the Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in the Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri,” the official added.

The Pakistani government, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest for cease-fire violations by the Indian occupation forces resulting in the death of an innocent civilian and serious injuries to three others.

“This year, India has committed 2,729 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 21 shahadats and serious injuries to 206 innocent civilians,” according to the statement.