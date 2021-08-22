15 additional Baptist schoolchildren regain freedom in Kaduna

Atleast 15 additional abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state have regained freedom, barely six weeks after they were kidnapped by bandits.

The release of the 15 additional students increased the total number of students freed by the gunmen from the 121 earlier kidnapped to 56 while 65 others were still in captivity.

Although the government or security agencies were yet to confirm the development, sources told newsmen that the 15 students were released on Sunday after parents of the students paid ransoms to the bandits.

The bandits had stormed the school premises on July 5 and took away 121 students from their hostels and 17 days after the attack, 13 students escape from the captors while 28 others were released about three weeks after, following payment of ransom by the affected students’ parents..

It would be recalled that kidnapping for ransom had become common across Kaduna State as well as other states in the North-West and North-Central as armed men increasingly become emboldened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

