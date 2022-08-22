14m passengers to access Murtala Muhammed airport’s new terminal annually

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than 14 million passengers

would access the newly completed Terminal Two of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos annually.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, clarified that the new international terminal was not built to replace Terminal One but to complement it.

He said that it was the first terminal added to the original terminal since it was built some 40 years ago.

“That is why we were told that you could check in at one terminal and board at the other, so there is a handshake between the two terminals.

“The Terminal Two project started in 2013 and was completed by the present administration in 2022 under a bilateral agreement with the People’s Republic of China,’’ he said.

Mohammed, while addressing newsmen on Monday, in Lagos also disclosed that over 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities had been created in the new terminal.

He said that the edifice, replicated in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu and Kano airports, is a testament to the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in infrastructure development.

According to the minister, the Buhari administration’s commitment to infrastructure development covering roads, bridges, rail, water dams and sea ports were unprecedented.

As gathered, the new terminal has 60 check-in counters, seven passenger boarding bridges. five baggage claim belts, 16 departure desks and 28 arrival desks. There are eight security screening points, fully automated security control room with CCTV and eye-based lie detector machine.

The facilities included the Ticketing Point, Passport Control, Port Health Screening and praying area for Muslims and Christians.

