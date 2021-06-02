14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos

The Nigerian Immigration Service has disclosed that it completed processing, approved, and released 14,468 international passports for applicants in Lagos State and that the booklets are ready for collection.

It explained that the released figure of 14,468 covered applicants in the three passport offices in Lagos State and that plans are being concluded to release other pending documents.

The Lagos Passport Controller, Lagos Passport Command, Sunday Fagbamigbe, confirmed the figure on Wednesday noted that 580 passports were ready for collection at Festac Passport Office.

“About 6,212 are ready for collection in Alausa Passport Office and 7,676 in Ikoyi Passport Office in the state,’’ he said.

Fagbamigbe appealed to all applicants who applied before May 17 and were yet to collect their passports to visit the passport offices where they applied.

He said that the NIS would always serve the interest of Nigerians and satisfy them in the provision of statutory services.

“A link has also been provided by the service on its portal to enable applicants to check their names,” Fagbamigbe said.

It would be recalled that the NIS suspended fresh passport applications to allow clearance of the backlog of all passport applications received before May 17. The backlogs were expected to be cleared before June 8, the new deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

