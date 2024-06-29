14 worshippers die after Friday prayers in Kano

No fewer than 14 persons died in an auto crash in Imawa town along the Zaria–Kano highway in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The worshippers, according to eyewitnesses, were said to be returning from mosque when they met their end around the axis.

The FRSC sector commander in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday in Kano.

He said the accident occurred when a truck with registration number MKA 537 XN lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers and killed 14 of them.

“We received a distress call at about 01:50 p.m. on June 28, 2024. After receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the accident.

“The FRSC is committed to road safety and urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.”

The sector commander extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that efforts were ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.