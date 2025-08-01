14 Vietnamese die, dozens missing after flood submerges homes

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead after severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall swept through Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien, prompting a widespread evacuation and destruction.

Floodwater rose quickly after hours of heavy rain, inundating houses in low-lying areas and causing flash floods and mudslides in mountainous parts of the province.

The mountain village of Xa Dung suffered the heaviest casualties, with one death and six missing reported from the region.

According to the Dien Bien Provincial Hydrometeorological Station, rainfall across several locations exceeded 150mm and 190mm over the past 12 hours, including Na Son, Muong Luan, Phi Nhu, Pu Nhi, Hang Lia, and Phinh Giang.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Son La province, relentless overnight rain has caused the Nam Ban Stream in Pung Banh commune to overflow, leading to flooding and landslides that have damaged nine homes.

“Our disaster response teams are helping residents relocate from flood-prone areas to safer ground. We’re also ensuring essential supplies, including medical resources, are prepared in case of emergencies,” said Vu Trieu Phu, chairman of the Pung Banh Commune People’s Committee.

In a statement issued by the Chairman provincial People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Thuc on Friday, traffic and power lines to several parts of the province have been cut off due to the floods.

He further disclosed that two children in Hang Pu Xi village have been buried in mudslides and rescuers are yet to find their bodies

“Rescue operations are underway with all available resources mobilised to search for the missing,” he said.

To ensure public safety, local authorities have cordoned off dangerous areas, installed warning signs, and advised residents to avoid the affected zone. Traffic has been redirected to prevent further casualties.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing across affected areas, with local authorities working to evacuate residents from high-risk zones and restore access where possible.