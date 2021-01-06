14 travelers die during auto crash in Kogi

Tragedy struck along the Obajana-Lokoja Road in Kogi State after an accident involving an articulated truck and a commercial bus killed fourteen persons and left other road users in confusion.

The unfortunate incident which occurred at Old Akpata road on Wednesday was said to have involved a bus and a truck conveying cement from Obajana

As gathered, the bodies of the deceased have been evacuated from the accident scene by emergency responders and deposited in a nearby morgue.

Confirming the development, the state’s commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, who commiserated with families of the deceased, said that the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration would put necessary measures in place to avert future occurrence.

“The Governor, Government, and people of Kogi State express deep sympathy over the demise of 14 passengers of a bus involved in a ghastly accident at Old Akpata, along Lokoja-Obajana Road today. It is indeed, a sad occurrence and a shame that we lost such promising souls in such a pathetic circumstance.

“As a Government, we will strengthen our road safety measures to ensure that avoidable loss of lives is averted. We also call on the FRSC to intensify its surveillance along the roads and ensure that road users obey traffic laws as well as ensure that only roadworthy vehicles ply our roads. Every life is precious.

“The Kogi State Government expresses deep shock over this irreparable loss of lives as we pray that God grants families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses,” Fanwo said in a statement he personally signed.