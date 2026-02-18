14 passengers escape death during Lagos auto crash

No fewer than 14 passengers, including a 4-year-old boy and his mother, narrowly escaped death in a lone road traffic accident involving Mazda commercial bus, along Coaster Road, opposite Lafiaji inward Okun Ajah, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the fully loaded commercial bus with number plate AKD 509 XL overturned violently, leaving passengers trapped amid the twisted wreckage.

The vehicle reportedly destabilized abruptly before somersaulting onto its side, leaving occupants visibly traumatized.

According to a statement confirming the incident on Wednesday, the victims were pulled out of the ill-fated vehicle by bystanders and LASTMA personnel, who arrived the scene.

“Exhibiting commendable professionalism and humanitarian concern, officers promptly extricated the injured from the wreckage and coordinated urgent medical evacuation. The four-year-old child, his mother and two additional casualties were expeditiously conveyed to the Mother & Child Hospital at Abraham Adesanya along Ogombo Road for immediate clinical attention,” the traffic agency spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq said.

“Other injured passengers were transported to proximate healthcare facilities by compassionate Good Samaritans who rendered invaluable assistance in the critical moments following the crash,” he added.

According to him, while the cause of the accident could not be ascertained, the matter has been formally transferred to the Police Division at Abraham Adesanya for comprehensive inquiry and requisite legal procedures.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed deep sympathy to the victims and their families and urged motorists, particularly operators of commercial vehicles, to avoid reckless driving.

He emphasized that no journey, however urgent, justifies putting human lives at risk, stressing that compliance with traffic regulations is both a legal and moral obligation.

LASTMA reiterated its call for all drivers to exercise vigilance, maintain discipline on the roads, and prioritize the sanctity of human life at all times.