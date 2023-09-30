14 passengers escape death during auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan Exp

No fewer than 14 passengers were reported to have escaped death when Toyota Hiace with number plate AFN117YL suddenly went up in flames along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As gathered, bus left Lagos for Ilorin, Kwara State capital, but reportedly caught fire after one of the tyres exploded while in motion.

The bus driver, Razak Ajiboro, narrated that one of the tyres exploded while the bus was in motion and a fire was ignited after.

He noted that all efforts to put out the fire minutes after it was discovered, to avert spreading to other parts and consumed the vehicle proved abortive on Saturday.

“The front tyre at the driver’s side of the bus burst while it was in motion. The impact on the median was what caused the fire.

“It was just the grace of God that helped us; if not, the bus would have fallen off the bridge.

“God controlled the bus and not me, the driver. If not, we’d all be dead by now. There were 14 passengers in the bus, besides a few scratches, none of them sustained serious injuries, neither was there loss of any life”, the driver said.

