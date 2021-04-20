14 online dating men end inside EFCC net over fraud involvement

No fewer than 14 online dating men have ended their journey in the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) detention for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds, said to be part of criminal activities that against Nigeria constitution.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office on April 17, 2021.

The suspects apprehended include Abiodun Seidu, Joseph Ndubuisi, Sodimu Sikirudeen, Ohaekim Christopher, Ambali Rahman, Chibuzor Ebubedike, Salvador, Abduljabar Omohogbo Ede, Thomas Tobiloba, Olatunbosun Abiodun, Olugbemi Eniola, Sanni Olayinka, Joseph Osaoman, and Hamed Olanrewaju.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the suspects were arrested at Westwood Estate, Badore, Ajah axis of the State.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged computer-related fraud perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, a MacBook Pro, hard disk drives and jewellery. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.