14 Nepal youths die during protest against social media ban 

At least 14 persons have died alongside others suffering severe injuries after making protests against the government’s ban on social media in Nepal.

The protests led to a face-off between the protesters and the police leading to teargas attack on the agitators which resulted in ten of the casualties dying after being hospitalized.

The agitators, in their tens of thousands, expressed disgruntlement against a decision by authorities to block social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, accusing them of failing to register and submit for government’s scrutiny.

The protesters, on Monday, were said to have pushed through barbed wire and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Nepalese Parliament building. The Policemen fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the parliament complex.

According to the AFP news agency, the incident has caused huge tension in the country, leading to the government announcing a curfew at its secretariat, the parliament, presidential house and other key parts of the country.

Nepal’s government communications minister, Prithvi Subba, held that the move taken by the government to ban the media platforms will ensure that social platforms are properly managed responsible and accountable.

Subba stated that he police were compelled to use force and added that the Nepal government had been asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point person in the country.

He urged the citizens to shun protests and key into the government’s plan and keenes to ensure proper management of the social media.