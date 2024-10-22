14 more victims from Jigawa tanker explosion victims die in hospital

No fewer than 14 additional persons involved in the Majia tanker explosion have been confirmed dead, increasing the death toll from 167 to 181 victims.

Following the death toll, the number of survivors hospitalized after the explosion was 80 people as against the 210 families affected during the disaster.

The death toll was disclosed by the governor, Umar Namadi, during a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday at the Villa, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen barely one week after the explosion, Namadi said the state government had already put in place a high-powered committee under a retired Deputy Inspector General, DIG to unravel what actually transpired before the explosion.

Asked whether the State government would prosecute anyone found wanting, the governor stated that it would depend on the outcome of the committee report.

“The situation as of today is that we have about 181 people that died, about 80 people in the hospitals, and about 210 families affected.

“The Jigawa State Government has taken care of the bills of all the affected people and we have done a lot of interventions to the families to ensure that they continue with their lives. Also the President has promised to intervene and assist the victims.

“The state Government has already established a high-powered committee under the Chairmanship of a retired DIG to investigate the remote cause of what happened and advise the government on what to do.

“Also the President has given a directive to the Corp Marshall to immediately investigate the matter and come up with a permanent solution to this problem in the country.”

The Governor also said he came to see the President to welcome him back from his annual leave and also brief him about the tragic tanker accident.

“So I felt it is important to come and brief the President, on what happened and what we are doing as a government and also thank him for sending a delegation immediately to the State after the incident.

“The action taken by the president was really appreciated by the people of Jigawa State and I feel it is right to come and thank him for that and to brief him about the situation, about where we are and what we are trying to do.”