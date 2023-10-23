14 LASTMA officers to appear before disciplinary panel over extortion

No fewer than 14 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers would be appearing before the government’s disciplinary committee for allegedly over high handedness and extorting motorists across the state.

A breakdown of the LASTMA officers to appear before the disciplinary committee popularly called Personnel Management Board (PMB) include 11 senior officers and three junior officers, in line with the extant rules and regulations of the State.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed that these officers have been investigated and outcome of the preliminary probe indicated that they

According to him, “these 14 male Officers (11 Seniors & 3 Juniors) were caught at different locations across the State extorting money (bribes) from motorists”.

He said the Agency would continue to mete stiff and severe punishment on Officers and men in its effort to weed the agency of few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We thereby called on residents especially motoring public to support us by promptly reporting any errant Officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence”

The General Manager advised all Officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

While commending Lastma Officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism, Oreagba however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid been prosecuted as the law frowned on both the ‘giver and the receiver’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

