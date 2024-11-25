14 Katsina commuters regain freedom from bandits 

No fewer than 14 commuters have regained freedom from bandits following their rescue by the Nigeria Police hours after their abduction in Katsina State.

As gathered, the commuters were kidnapped by the gunmen in Dan’arau in Magama-Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area before arrival at their destination.

The spokesperson for Katsina Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this on Monday, said that the incident occurred on yesterday at about 7:55 p.m.

Aliyu explained that suspected armed bandits attacked two commercial vehicles on the road with the intent of abducting the occupants.

“On November 24, 2024, at about 7:55 p.m., suspected armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked two commercial vehicles at Dan’arau village on Magama-Jibia road in Jibia in an attempt to kidnap the occupants.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Jibia led a team of operatives to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel. The team successfully foiled the kidnapping attempt and rescued the 14 passengers,” he said.

Aliyu, however, said two rescued victims suffered gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment,” Aliyu revealed.

He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

Police commissioner Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, while commending the officers’ exceptional display of gallantry and dedication to duty, charged them to sustain the tempo.

He further urged the public, with useful information on suspected criminal activities, to continue to report to the nearest police station promptly.