14 injure during masquerade group, Muslims clashes in Plateau

A violent confrontation which erupted between a masquerade group and members of the Muslim community in Shimankar town, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, have left fourteen people injured and causing damage to several shops.

While the main reason for the violence remains unknown, villagers said tensions flared as both groups engaged in violent exchanges, leading to injuries among members of the masquerade group.

The conflict also resulted in damage to businesses in the area, further escalating fears among residents.

Community members fearing bigger violence quickly alerted Security forces, upon contact, the security forces swiftly deployed to the scene to prevent further escalation of the clash.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, authorities have brought the situation under control and assured residents that security operatives are closely monitoring developments to prevent a resurgence of hostilities.

In response to the unrest, officials have urged both groups to maintain peace and avoid actions that could lead to renewed clashes.