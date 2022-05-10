14 die during gunmen, army clashes in Congo

No fewer than 14 people have been confirmed dead following an overnight attack on a displaced persons camp, which led to a clash between gunmen and Army in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The gunmen were said to have raided a site outside the eastern town of Fataki where hundreds of civilians had sought refuge following recent terrorists attacks.

Confirming the death toll on Tuesday, the army spokesman, Jules Tsikudi disclosed that during their attempt to quell the terrorist attack on civilians, 14 people were killed including children.

He indicated that the death toll could have risen beyond the current figure but for their timely intervention during the attack.

“At least 14 people were killed in an overnight attack on a displaced persons camp in east Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, the latest violence in an area overrun by militants” he said.

On his part, a Civil society leader, Dieudonne Lossa, said that a provisional death toll of 15 was recorded after the attack.

Meanwhile, Lossa was said to have claimed that the attack was by a militant group known as CODECO, accused of staging an attack on a nearby artisanal mining site on Sunday that killed at least 35.

As gathered, The group is one of several armed militias, including an Islamic State affiliate, wrangling over land and resources in Congo’s mineral-rich east – a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions over the past decade.

Congo’s government was said to have declared martial law in Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province a year ago in an effort to quell the violence. But deadly raids have surged since then.

CODECO is renowned for targeting civilians, killing 18 people at a church last month and another 60 at a displaced persons camp in February.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

