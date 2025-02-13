14 commuters escape death in Lagos auto crash

No fewer than 14 commuters were reported to have escaped death during an auto crash that occurred on third mainland bridge in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the accident that almost claimed the lives of the passengers occurred between Mazda commercial bus and a Toyota Corolla on the popular bridge in the state.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the occurred around Ilaje when both vehicles were enroute Iyana-Oworonshoki with the commercial vehicle brandishing XN 997 KTU as number plate speeding beyond limit.

They added that soon after the driver was cautioned over his speeding limit, he losing control of the vehicle and forcefully colliding with a moving a Toyota Yaris identified with number plate 11150 DLA.

The impact, according to a statement from LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, led to multiple casualties, necessitating immediate emergency response by his agency and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

The collaboration between the two agencies, Adebayo said, resulted in the evacuation of 14 individuals who had sustained varying degrees of injuries from the wreckage

According to him, those rescued have been taken to Gbagada General Hospital for immediate medical attention.,