14 children, four others drown in Bauchi river

Tragedy has struck in Itas Gadau Local Government, Benue State when 14 children and four adult farmers were said to have drowned after their boat capsized on River Buji.

As learnt, the canoe was conveying 23 passengers from Zango Majiya village in Itas Gadau Local Government Area to their farms when the boat capsized and they were drowned right in the middle of River Buji.

The victims were: Abdulraham Shehu ‘m’ aged 20yrs, Suwaiba Yusuf ‘f’ aged 12yrs old, Saude Abdulkarim’ F ‘aged 14yrs old, Fatima Maigari ‘f’ aged 10yrs, Zuwaira Maigari ‘f’ aged 10yrs, Hari Maigari ‘f’ aged 9yrs, Hussaina Maigari ‘f’ aged 8yrs.

Others are; Ummani Abdulkarim ‘f’ aged 15yrs, Halima Saminu ‘f’ aged 15yrs, of Gidan Ganji Village, Najaatu Hamza ‘f’ aged 15yrs, Nura Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 25yrs, Yahuza Abdullahi ‘f’ aged 12yrs, Hafsa Abdullahi ‘f’ aged 11yrs, of Majiya Village.

And Sadiya Hashimu ‘f’ aged 10yrs, Khadija Alhassan ‘f’ aged 15yrs, of Gwarai Village, Amina Idris ‘f’ aged 15yrs, Kaltime Hudu ‘f’ aged 14yrs, Furaira Malam Magaji ‘f’ aged 14yrs, of Zangon Majiya Village who drowned in the river.

Confirming the boat mishap, Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bauchi command, Ahmed Wakili, who said that the boat capsized yesterday, disclosed that the canoe driver, Aisha Adamu ‘f’ aged 16yrs, Umaru Adamu ‘m’ aged 30yrs were rescued unconscious.

The police spokesman said five persons including the canoe operator were rescued unconscious while corpses have been recovered and taken to the General Hospital in Itas for post-mortem examination.

He said: “On receipt of the report the Divisional Police Officer of Itas Gidau Station and other personnel rushed to the scene where corpses were removed from the river and taken to General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination”.

“On 12/11/2020 at about 1100hrs, one Ali Adamu village head of Majiya came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that, on the same date at about 1030hrs, one Nuhu Kaila ‘m’ of Zango Majiya Village, while carrying about 23 persons in a Canoe, from Zango Majiya to Farm, on reaching the middle of river Buji, the canoe capsized.

‘’On receiving of the report DPO and team of policemen rushed to the scene, Corpses were removed from the river and taken to General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination, medical doctor certified 18 persons dead, while five persons were rescued.”