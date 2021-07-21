136 inmates walk free from Kano prison

As part of the activities to commemorate this year’s Eid-el Kabir in Kano, the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has granted amnesty to 136 inmates at Nigeria Correctional Custodial Centres, across the state.

Aside from setting them free, the governor also handed over N5,000 to each of the pardoned inmates as transportation fare to their respective destination.

Ganduje said that the gesture was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that Correctional Centres across the country be decongested to prevent COVID-19 and others.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, granted them amnesty during his visit to Goron-Dutse Medium Correctional Centre as part of his activities to mark this year’s Eid celebration.

Ganduje, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, added that some inmates were pardoned either due to ill-health or had stayed longer than necessary due to inability to pay the fines slammed on them.

“You are Nigerians who deserved to be taken care of, and that is why we are here today to celebrate with you this great Eid-el-Kabir, by pardoning some of you.

“We are also here to see how you are feeling and to share the joyous moment with you. We want those of you who repented to promise us not to go back to your previous nefarious acts. The pardoning exercise is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to decongest correctional centres across the country”.

The governor, meanwhile, advised the pardoned inmates to make good use of the opportunity offered them by their release to turn a new leaf and abandon a life of crime.

In his remarks, the Controller, Kano Correctional Centres, Sulaiman Sulaiman, commended the governor for being humane by relating with inmates.

“I have worked for 30 years in many states. I have never seen a state governor who cares very much about the plight of inmates in our correctional centres as Governor Ganduje,” he said.

