1,300 Zimbabweans under detention for contravening lockdown

By News Desk

The Zimbabwean Government has arrested atleast 1,312 people in the last 24 hours for flouting lockdown regulations aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

After the government imposed the lockdown to flatten the coronavirus curve three months ago, the country’s law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 52,000 people.

The country’s police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, said most of the people who were arrested violated the ban on public gatherings while some of them were not wearing face masks.

“The police are making special efforts to track down those who have escaped from quarantine centers and those who have entered the country illegally,”

So far, the country has confirmed four deaths due to the coronavirus while the number of cases stood at 237.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 391,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.6 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.