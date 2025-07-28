130 soldiers, policemen, vigilantes die fighting bandits in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has confirmed that more than 130 security personnel, including soldiers, police officers, and members of the vigilante corps, have lost their lives in the state over the past two years due to relentless banditry attacks.

A breakdown of the casualties among the security forces reveals that over 100 members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps, more than 30 police officers, and an unspecified number of soldiers died while confronting the bandits.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mua’zu, disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday.

He described the fallen operatives as heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend communities and restore peace in troubled areas, stressing that their deaths should be honoured, not ridiculed.

“These heroes deserve our respect, not social media mockery. Their sacrifices reflect the seriousness and commitment of both the government and the security architecture,” Mua’zu said.

Muazu noted that the state government has been actively supporting the families of those killed, alongside rescued persons and victims of banditry, through the office of the Special Adviser on Banditry and Internal Security.

The commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to continue its offensive against bandits, promising that all necessary resources will be made available to frontline security agents.

He also urged the public to avoid spreading fake news or unverified claims about insecurity in the state, warning that such actions could undermine ongoing operations.

“But beyond that, success in this fight depends on collective support, not just from the government, but from all citizens. We urge the people of Katsina to remain calm and resolute. If you see something suspicious, report it,” he added.

Muazu explained that many of the bandit attacks occur deep in the forest, where access is difficult and response operations take time.

This, he said, was part of the reason the Katsina Community Watch Corps was created, to serve as an effective force in navigating the rugged terrain.

Praising Governor Dikko Radda for his efforts since assuming office, Muazu said the situation in the state has improved significantly.

“Today, with focused strategies and enhanced collaboration with security agencies, notable improvement has been achieved across many parts of the state,” he said.