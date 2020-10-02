13 Turkish health experts, teacher, others under detention for staging coup

At least 13 suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were said to have been arrested by the Turkish authorities at different locations across the country.

The suspects were said to be member of FETO, the group behind was alleged to have masterminded the 2016 failed coup that aimed to oust the country’s president, Tayyip Erdoğan.

Among the suspects arrested by the law enforcement agency were nine active police officers, a sergeant, a retired teacher, a veterinarian, and a health technician.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen were accused to have orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 sustained injuries while trying to prevent the perpetrators from taking over the country’s leadership.

A source privy to the act said that before the arrest, prosecutors in northwestern Balikesir province had issued an arrest warrants requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The source further disclosed that the suspects were arrested by anti-terror police teams in six different provinces and that a gun and multiple digital materials were also seized during the operations.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.