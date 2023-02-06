13 political parties threaten 2023 election boycott over Naira redesign

The number of political parties that would contest the upcoming general election may reduce to five should the 13 others go ahead with their threat to pull out from the exercise if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extends the deadline for naira swap and continued use of previous N200, N500, and N1,000 notes as legal tender across the country.

They said that should President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN bow to the pressure from state governors and shift the deadline, the party and its candidates would withdraw from the exercise.

The political parties, who gave the threat on Monday during a briefing, condemned Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State Governments for heading to the Supreme Court to get court injunction that would force the apex government and CBN to extend the deadline for the validity of three old notes.

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, who briefed the pressmen on behalf of others, said that the deadline postponement would be deservice to Nigerians that have swapped their currency for the redesigned notes.

He said: “We hereby announce that at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general elections and indeed we shall withdraw our participation from the electoral process if this currency policy are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted.”

The CBN on October 26, 2022, announced its plan to redesign the three banknotes. The President subsequently unveiled the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes on November 23, 2022, while the apex bank fixed a January 31 deadline for the validity of the old notes.

The CBN also pegged its weekly cash withdrawal limits to N500,000 for individuals and N5m for corporate firms.

With cries by many Nigerians, the apex bank extended the deadline from January 31 to February 10, saying it got the approval of the President.

Buhari on Friday after a meeting with some APC governors asked for seven days to make a major decision on the policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

